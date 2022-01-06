Donation kickstarts reading scheme fundraising for village school

Eloise Murphy of the PTA, Alison Humber of Davidsons Homes and head of school Margaret Newman, with pupils in the school’s library - Credit: Meppershall Church of England Academy

A housebuilder has donated £2,300 for Meppershall Church of England Academy, giving it a jump start on its reading scheme funding.

Davidsons Homes, which is building new houses at Woodlands Rest in the village, donated the money after receiving an appeal from the school’s Parent Teacher Association.

The donation has enabled the school to stock up its newly refurbished library and contributed towards investing in a new reading scheme.

Rebecca Duignan, secretary of the PTA, said: “A small group of us run the PTA and all the proceeds raised by us help to support the extra costs of our little school.

“The school asked for our assistance in financing three years’ worth of curriculum resources and Key Stage 2 books, but with such limited resources, and a lack of fundraising opportunities due to COVID-19, this presented a huge challenge.

“We were absolutely delighted when Davidsons Homes responded to our appeal, and are grateful to them for providing an excellent starting contribution to our fundraiser.”

Head of school Margaret Newman said: “We are enormously grateful to Davidsons Homes for this donation, starting us off on our goal to raise funds for much-needed reading resources.

“The new books will really help enhance our pupils’ learning and it’s fantastic to receive support from a local business at a time when fundraising is very difficult.”

Simon Tyler, sales director for Davidsons Homes South Midlands, added: “As soon as we received the funding appeal from the PTA, we knew we had to offer our support to Meppershall Church of England Academy.

“Having access to a wealth of reading resources is so important for a child’s education, so we are pleased to have contributed towards providing this.

“As the school forms such a vital part of the local community, it was important to us to strengthen our connection and involvement with them, especially given our fairly new presence in the village.”

Davidsons Homes is currently building 145 new properties at Woodlands Rest, located off Shefford Road in Meppershall.

For more information, visit davidsonshomes.co.uk.