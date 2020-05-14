Advanced search

Hitchin company offering mental health support during lockdown

PUBLISHED: 12:23 14 May 2020

GoVox's Matt Trussell discusses the online mental health tool at a Herts Sports Partnership event. Picture: Supplied

GoVox's Matt Trussell discusses the online mental health tool at a Herts Sports Partnership event. Picture: Supplied

A Hitchin–based mental health wellbeing service is urging companies to regularly check in with staff during the coronavirus crisis.

GoVox, an online mental health tool that can pinpoint at–risk individuals, is offering its services to help companies ensure their teams are getting the right support.

Organisations that have already signed up to this include British Gas, Swim England and Mason Navarro Pledge.

The tool invites employees to ‘check in’, where they are asked non–intrusive questions about their wellbeing, with managers drawing insight from their answers.

Matt Trussell, wellbeing ambassador at GoVox, said: “It’s more important than ever to check in on your colleagues during this difficult time.

“It’s a really worrying time for everyone, and with more people working from home and not being able to see their friends and family, feelings of isolation can have a big impact on our mental health.”

GoVox was founded in 2017 after a number of local grass roots rugby club members tragically took their own lives.

For more information, visit govox.co.uk/support-wfh

Most Read

Pictures reveal Letchworth pensioner’s living conditions amid ‘neglect’ concerns

Concerns have been raised about the living conditions of 79-year-old Gregory from Letchworth. Picture: Supplied

Anti–government graffiti left in Hitchin

The graffiti was discovered by a passerby in Bancroft, Hitchin. Picture: Andrew Green/Twitter

Baby saved by hero strangers after strong wind blows buggy into Stevenage lake

Louise with her two children, including baby Arthur (right). Picture: Louise Heavey

Popular restaurant and takeaway given green light to open in Hitchin

Chicken George is expected to open at 107 Bancroft, Hitchin soon. Picture: Google Maps

Three arrested after Stevenage resident targeted by delivery scam

Three people were arrested in connection with a series of delivery scams taking place across Hertfordshire. Picture: Archant

