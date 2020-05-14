Hitchin company offering mental health support during lockdown

A Hitchin–based mental health wellbeing service is urging companies to regularly check in with staff during the coronavirus crisis.

GoVox, an online mental health tool that can pinpoint at–risk individuals, is offering its services to help companies ensure their teams are getting the right support.

Organisations that have already signed up to this include British Gas, Swim England and Mason Navarro Pledge.

The tool invites employees to ‘check in’, where they are asked non–intrusive questions about their wellbeing, with managers drawing insight from their answers.

Matt Trussell, wellbeing ambassador at GoVox, said: “It’s more important than ever to check in on your colleagues during this difficult time.

“It’s a really worrying time for everyone, and with more people working from home and not being able to see their friends and family, feelings of isolation can have a big impact on our mental health.”

GoVox was founded in 2017 after a number of local grass roots rugby club members tragically took their own lives.

For more information, visit govox.co.uk/support-wfh