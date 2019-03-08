Advanced search

Hitchin fun day fundraiser in memory of Francesca Barrow

PUBLISHED: 17:02 24 May 2019

Francesca Barrow, who tragically lost her life in May 2017. Picture: Carmel Brown

Francesca Barrow, who tragically lost her life in May 2017. Picture: Carmel Brown

A fun day is set to go ahead this Sunday, in memory of Stevenage woman Francesca Barrow, who sadly died in 2017 after battling with mental illness.

Family and friends of Francesca, who was 27 when she passed away, will host the fundraiser for the second consecutive year at Hitchin's Anchor pub to raise money in aid of Friends Raising Awareness Now, or FRAN.

Francesca's mum Carmel Brown said: "Too many people are losing their fight with mental illness, Fran being one of them. We hope to raise funds to sponsor a room at our local MIND premises as they were a great help to Fran in her times of trouble.

"If we can save just one person from the tragic end that Fran met, then she won't have died in vain."

The event - which will be on from 12 noon until 11.30pm - will include visits from Disney characters, a bouncy castle, facepainting and more.

To donate to the cause, visit justgiving.com/crowdfunding/laura-barrow.

