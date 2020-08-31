New online NHS webchat launches for mental health discussions in Hertfordshire

A new online service that allows Hertfordshire residents to talk about their mental health has been launched by the Herts Partnership NHS Foundation Trust.

The new service provides an alternative to the traditional telephone service for those who live with mental health conditions.

After providing a name and date of birth details, as well as a contact number and postcode, people can live chat online with a member of the helpline team.

People can access the new service by clicking on the red circle on the right-hand side of the page at www.hpft.nhs.uk.

Sandra Brookes, director of service delivery at HPFT, said: “Some people, especially those feeling depressed or anxious find it easier to ask for support online, rather than speaking over the phone and our new webchat service is an ideal option for them.”

You can still call the 24/7 SPA helpline direct at 0800 6444 101 or call NHS 111 and select Option 2.