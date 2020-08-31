Advanced search

New online NHS webchat launches for mental health discussions in Hertfordshire

PUBLISHED: 12:27 31 August 2020 | UPDATED: 12:51 31 August 2020

A free webchat service has been launched to allow Hertfordshire's residents to talk about their mental health. Picture: HPFT

A free webchat service has been launched to allow Hertfordshire's residents to talk about their mental health. Picture: HPFT

Archant

A new online service that allows Hertfordshire residents to talk about their mental health has been launched by the Herts Partnership NHS Foundation Trust.

The new service provides an alternative to the traditional telephone service for those who live with mental health conditions.

You may also want to watch:

After providing a name and date of birth details, as well as a contact number and postcode, people can live chat online with a member of the helpline team.

People can access the new service by clicking on the red circle on the right-hand side of the page at www.hpft.nhs.uk.

Sandra Brookes, director of service delivery at HPFT, said: “Some people, especially those feeling depressed or anxious find it easier to ask for support online, rather than speaking over the phone and our new webchat service is an ideal option for them.”

You can still call the 24/7 SPA helpline direct at 0800 6444 101 or call NHS 111 and select Option 2.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Comet. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Most Read

Can you help identify an award-winning ‘Shining Star of Stevenage’?

Stevenage's Roaring Meg is searching for 'Shining Stars of Stevenage'. Picture: Supplied

Which Stevenage restaurants, cafés and pubs are taking part in Eat Out discount scheme?

A number of restaurants in Stevenage have signed up to the Eat Out to Help Out scheme. Picture: Amy Thornton

Which Hitchin restaurants and cafés are taking part in new Eat Out discount scheme?

A number of restaurants in Hitchin have signed up to the Eat Out to Help Out Scheme. Picture: Danny Loo

Which Letchworth restaurants and cafés are taking part in new Eat Out discount scheme?

A number of restaurants in Letchworth and Baldock have signed up to the Eat Out to Help Out scheme. Picture: Jacob Savill

‘A stalker’s paradise’ - Hertfordshire victim whose naked pictures were shared on anonymous forum speaks out

A number of women from Hertfordshire have had their pictures and identity shared in an anonymous online forum. Picture: HyperionPixels

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Most Read

Can you help identify an award-winning ‘Shining Star of Stevenage’?

Stevenage's Roaring Meg is searching for 'Shining Stars of Stevenage'. Picture: Supplied

Which Stevenage restaurants, cafés and pubs are taking part in Eat Out discount scheme?

A number of restaurants in Stevenage have signed up to the Eat Out to Help Out scheme. Picture: Amy Thornton

Which Hitchin restaurants and cafés are taking part in new Eat Out discount scheme?

A number of restaurants in Hitchin have signed up to the Eat Out to Help Out Scheme. Picture: Danny Loo

Which Letchworth restaurants and cafés are taking part in new Eat Out discount scheme?

A number of restaurants in Letchworth and Baldock have signed up to the Eat Out to Help Out scheme. Picture: Jacob Savill

‘A stalker’s paradise’ - Hertfordshire victim whose naked pictures were shared on anonymous forum speaks out

A number of women from Hertfordshire have had their pictures and identity shared in an anonymous online forum. Picture: HyperionPixels

Latest from the The Comet

New online NHS webchat launches for mental health discussions in Hertfordshire

A free webchat service has been launched to allow Hertfordshire's residents to talk about their mental health. Picture: HPFT

Can you help identify an award-winning ‘Shining Star of Stevenage’?

Stevenage's Roaring Meg is searching for 'Shining Stars of Stevenage'. Picture: Supplied

Unemployment in Hertfordshire ‘rose steeply’ at start of lockdown and has remained at same level

Unemployment has remained at five per cent in Hertfordshire for the past three months. Picture: Google Street View.

Positives almost outweigh the negatives of Carabao Cup exit for Stevenage boss Alex Revell

Stevenage manager Alex Revell on the touchline during the Carabao Cup game with Portsmouth. Picture: DANNY LOO/TGS PHOTO

Stevenage show signs of much-needed improvement despite Carabao Cup exit on penalties to Portsmouth

Stevenage celebrate Scott Cuthberts goal. Picture: DANNY LOO/TGS PHOTO