Mental Health Awareness Week 2020: Celebrating ‘acts of kindness’ during pandemic

PUBLISHED: 10:35 18 May 2020 | UPDATED: 10:35 18 May 2020

Today marks the start of Mental Health Awareness Week 2020. Picture: Mental Health Foundation

Archant

This year, Mental Health Awareness Week has taken on added significance with the country recovering from months of isolation away from friends and family during the coronavirus pandemic.

To highlight Mental Health Awareness Week 2020, Hertfordshire County Council is reminding people to take simple steps to look after their mental health, improve their wellbeing and support others as lockdown is eased.

Public Health England’s Every Mind Matters campaign, supported by the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, is also providing tips and advice on how to manage wellbeing during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Hertfordshire County Council’s cabinet member for public health and prevention, Tim Hutchings, said: “Now, more than ever, it is vital that we all do everything we can to support our own mental health and also look out for friends and loved ones who may be experiencing feelings of anxiety, fear or loneliness at this difficult time.

“We have a challenging time ahead of us but there are things we can all do to look after our mental wellbeing, and the Every Mind Matters website is a fantastic resource that has expert advice and practical tips to help.”

Every Mind Matters shows people the simple steps they can take to deal with stress, boost mood, improve sleep and feel in control – all important elements of self care in the current situation.

This year, the theme of Mental Health Awareness Week is kindness. Mark Rowland, chief executive of the Mental Health Foundation, said: “We want to use Mental Health Awareness Week to celebrate the thousands of acts of kindness that are so important to our mental health. And we want to start a discussion on the kind of society we want to shape as we emerge from this pandemic.”

Throughout the week, local charity Mind in Mid Herts is running free online sleep workshops and Facebook live sessions, including laughing yoga and a dreamcatcher craft session for families.

For local advice visit www.mindinmidherts.org.uk or call 01727 865070.

