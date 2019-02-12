Advanced search

Men arrested on suspicion of thefts in Stevenage

PUBLISHED: 16:35 23 February 2019 | UPDATED: 16:35 23 February 2019

Police stopped a van on the A1(M) and arrested two men in connection with thefts in Stevenage.

Two men were arrested on the A1(M) near Stevenage after they were seen driving a van in suspicious circumstances in Buntingford.

Police were called to Barleycroft in Buntingford at 10,20am, to reports of a van driving slowly around residential streets.

Officers found the van and followed it to the A1(M), where they were able to stop it near Stevenage with help from the Beds, Cambs and Herts Road Policing Unit.

Two men in their 20s were arrested on suspicion of theft and taken into custody.

Insp Martin May said: “There have been a number of reports to police this month of a similar van acting in similar circumstances where people from the van have stolen items from skips and from driveways in North Herts, East Herts and Stevenage.

“We believe these incidents may be linked.

“I would like to reassure residents we take reports of this seriously and will do all we can to ensure the matters are investigated fully.”

