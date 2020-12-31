Stevenage Borough Council promises answers to leaseholders' questions over major refurb of 550 flat blocks

Before and after the major works at a flat block in Stevenage's Plash Drive. Picture: courtesy of Stevenage Borough Council. Archant

With council leaseholders each facing bills of up to £20,000 for the major revamp of Stevenage flats, the council behind the project has organised an event to answer questions by those affected.

Stevenage Borough Council's Major Refurbishment Contract includes all 550 low and medium-rise flat blocks in the town and began in 2018 with Longmeadow, the Old Town and Roebuck areas. It is due to end in 2023 and could include roof replacements and structural repairs.

In a letter to leaseholders, the council says: "To let you know we are listening to you, we would like to invite you to a Major Works Refurbishment Contract event for leaseholders. The relevant managers, staff and contractors will answer questions provided to us in advance."

To attend the event at the Ibis in Stevenage town centre from 6.30pm on January 23 - and to submit questions - email leasehold@stevenage.gov.uk by January 10.