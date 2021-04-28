WATCH: The man behind Hitchin's Breathe Green bench

Video

Published: 4:09 PM April 28, 2021

The Comet met with Breathe Green's inventor, Rob Chivers, to hear more about the green installation in Hitchin's Market Square - Credit: Maya Derrick

There's been quite a buzz in Hitchin over the past week, after Breathe Green, the living and soon-to-be entirely self-sufficient biodiverse bench, was installed in the town centre on Friday.

The market square centrepiece, which is a revolutionary prototype and the first of its kind, left many wondering where the contraption had come from, and what benefits it would bring to the town.

The Comet met with the brains behind the eco installation, Rob Chivers, to hear a little more about the smart - and evolving - biodiverse bench that has captivated the people of Hitchin.

Rob, of Urban Green Artists, has over 25 years experience in horticulture and biodiversity, and hopes to bring further smart and green initiatives to Hitchin and surrounding North Herts towns.