Cycling 938 miles in seven days: Meet the man hoping to raise 45k for charity

PUBLISHED: 11:32 12 June 2019 | UPDATED: 11:33 12 June 2019

Redgate Software co-founder Simon Galbraith (L) has received the backing of Stevenage mayor Simon Speller ahead of cycling from Lands End to John OGroats. Picture: Danny Loo

Redgate Software co-founder Simon Galbraith (L) has received the backing of Stevenage mayor Simon Speller ahead of cycling from Lands End to John OGroats. Picture: Danny Loo

The co-founder of a software company has set himself two huge challenges - cycling from Cornwall's Land's End to John O'Groats in Scotland in a week, and raising £45,000 for Home-Start Herts in the process.

Simon Galbraith, CEO of Redgate Software, sets off on Saturday and is aiming to complete the 938-mile route by the following Saturday, June 22.

Through the Stevenage Community Trust (SCT) - a grant-giving charity which helps causes in the town and surrounding villages - Simon became aware of Home-Start Herts, a charity mainly consisting of volunteers who support families struggling to cope with young children.

The charity's demand well exceeds its funding - as proven by the 21 families that are still on Home-Start Herts' Stevenage waiting list.

Simon has set himself a target of £15,000 - which would be the highest amount raised through the SCT for a single fundraiser - to help Home-Start clear this waiting list.

But Simon, alongside SCT president and acclaimed author Ken Follett, will be matching donations - up to a total of £45,000, which would mean every family on the list receives much needed support.

Suzy Moody, Strategic Manager of Home-Start, struggled to put her reaction into words when she heard about Simon's target.

"It's exciting, just amazing! If Simon achieves this target, we can make a real difference to so many families," she said.

"We are 100 per cent behind Simon and are so grateful for his, Stevenage Community Trust's and our patron Ken's support."

The work done by Home-Start resonates with Simon, after his late mother introduced him to the importance of secure attachment.

As a teacher, Simon's mother found that babies and toddlers who form loving bonds are often best set for happy and successful futures.

Simon, despite being determined to follow his mother's advice, found "the reality of being a parent extremely hard".

He said: "We were well resourced - there were two of us, we had a house, a car and could easily afford everything we needed. And yet we were struggling mightily.

"We got through those never-ending difficulties and were able to create a wonderful secure attachment with both our daughters.

"The whole experience was harder than I ever realised it would be, but it was more rewarding, too."

Simon still needs your help to hit his target. You can donate to his page here.

