Dawn from the Bedfordshire-Hertfordshire border in the Great British Bake Off tent - Credit: Mark Bourdillon

With the 13th series of The Great British Bake Off underway, viewers have been getting to know the competitors' personalities and backstories.

One of those taking to the tent for the first time last Tuesday (September 13) was Dawn from Bedfordshire.

Dawn is an IT manager, a wife, mother of three and step-mother of two.

The 60-year-old is also a grandmother or step-grandmother to four, and is the oldest competitor to feature on this year's series.

"Dawn, a former project manager for Boris Johnson, lives in Bedfordshire where she entertains granddaughter Emmy with her hand modelled sugar figurines," presenter Noel Fielding revealed in his episode one commentary.

Bake Off's Matt, Paul, Prue and Noel - Credit: Channel 4/Mark Bourdillon/Love Productions

The eldest of three children herself, the contestant describes herself as "an artist in and out of the kitchen".

She prefers more unusual "whacky" design, which allow her to showcase her creative talent.

Dawn can also rise to the challenge of creating intricate patterns and designs, she says. She has a steady hand, which is particularly useful when decorating biscuits.

The challenge of the "illusion cake" is another skill up the Bedfordshire grandmother's sleeve, allowing her to produce a cake that looks almost entirely like something else.

Dawn's favourite flavours are lemon, salted caramel and "anything nutty".

One highlight for Dawn's first outing in the tent came in Episode 1's technical challenge, when she stormed to third place for her well-crafted Red Velvet cake.

She is not the first individual from the local area to compete on the Channel 4 baking series, with satellite designer Rob Smart having competed in 2013.

Bake Off's series 13 competitors - James, Sandro, Maxy, Kevin, Abdul, Carole, Maisam, Syabira, Rebs, Dawn, Will and Janusz. - Credit: Mark Bourdillon/Love Productions

The Great British Bake Off returns to Channel 4 tonight (Tuesday, September 20) at 8pm for Biscuit Week.