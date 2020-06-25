Advanced search

Contactless GP service launches at Stevenage Asda

PUBLISHED: 11:21 25 June 2020 | UPDATED: 11:21 25 June 2020

The new contact-less GP service on offer at Stevenage Asda's pharmacy. Picture: Rachel Gosney

The new contact-less GP service on offer at Stevenage Asda's pharmacy. Picture: Rachel Gosney

A new virtual GP service has launched at Stevenage Asda this week, with free appointments being offered until the weekend.

Rather than wait for an NHS GP appointment, Asda pharmacy customers can use this contact-free service as part of a new partnership with Medicspot.

Patients can use the service on-demand while visiting the shop without the need to book an appointment in advance, although online bookings are also available for those who want to guarantee a time slot.

On arrival, the customer will have a video call with a doctor which, if needed, includes access to a connected stethoscope, Medicam, pulse oximeter, blood pressure monitor and contactless thermometer.

The readings from these devices are shared virtually with the GP so that a diagnosis can be given and appropriate medication prescribed. All devices and technology are thoroughly cleaned between each customer visit in line with infection control guidelines.

Faisal Tuddy, superintendent pharmacist at Asda said: “This is an exciting trial at our Stevenage store which will allow customers to access an immediate appointment with a GP, including writing a prescription and collecting the medication from the Asda Pharmacy – all under one roof, and at a time when our customers are particularly interested in a contact-free service.”

To mark the launch, the service will be free to customers at the Asda Stevenage Supercentre until Saturday, July 4 when making an appointment in store. After this date the price will be £49, with no additional charges for writing prescriptions, sick notes or referral letters.

For more information and to book an appointment visit medicspot.co.uk/clinics/england/hertfordshire/stevenage/stevenage-town-centre-clinic

