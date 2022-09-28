The incident took place at Cineworld, in Stevenage Leisure Park. - Credit: Google Maps

Hertfordshire police have confirmed that a "medical episode" has taken place, after ambulances were spotted outside a cinema in Stevenage.

The incident took place at around 4pm today (Wednesday, September 28), at the Cineworld cinema in Stevenage Leisure Park, Kings Way.

Three vehicles from the East of England Ambulance Service could be seen outside the venue, at that time.

Herts police have confirmed that a "medical episode" took place, however, no further details have been released at this time.

A spokesperson for Hertfordshire police said: "We can confirm that we assisted the ambulance service at the scene of a medical episode.

"We cannot provide any further info at this moment in time."

The East of England Ambulance Service have been approached for comment.