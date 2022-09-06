Stephen McPartland and Nadine Dorries are set to step down from their government roles - Credit: Will Durrant/Stefan Rousseau/PA

The ministers who serve as MPs in Stevenage and Mid Bedfordshire are set to step down from their government positions.

Stephen McPartland yesterday (September 5) tendered his resignation as a Home Office security minister, and Mail Plus reports Nadine Dorries will step aside as Secretary of State for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport - a cabinet position.

Their resignations follow the election of Liz Truss as the next Conservative Party leader yesterday afternoon. Ms Truss, MP for South West Norfolk, is set to step into the role of prime minister today - taking over from Boris Johnson.

The resignation letter from Stevenage MP Stephen McPartland reads: "I have been clear in the over 12 years that I have been in Parliament that I do not seek ministerial office.

"I was asked to serve in an interim period to protect national security, make progress on the National Security Bill and Economic Crime Bill Part Two.

"I have relished the intellectual challenge of Bill Committee in particular and have seen the dedication and talent within our party, the civil service, law enforcement and security services as we have all worked together to protect the security of our great country.

"I have enjoyed my time in government but feel it is time to step aside for someone who wants to pursue the role on a more permanent basis."

Stevenage MP Stephen McPartland has handed his letter of resignation to Boris Johnson - Credit: Doug Peters/PA

Mr McPartland's letter, addressed to the prime minister, adds: "It has been an honour to support you as prime minister and I remain hugely proud of the incredible achievements of your government, from the vaccine rollout to the relentless focus on levelling up our communities, up and down the country.

"I would like to congratulate Liz Truss on being elected the leader of the Conservative and Unionist Party.

"I was proud to support her campaign and she will have my full support as prime minister."

Nadine Dorries watches Prime Minister Boris Johnson's resignation speech with his wife Carrie Johnson and daughter Romy - Credit: Stefan Rousseau/PA

Mail Plus reports Mid Bedfordshire MP Nadine Dorries will step aside in an article entitled "Final curtain for culture secretary who took on the snobs".

Early reports suggest Ms Dorries - a loyal Boris Johnson supporter - may be handed a life peerage by the incumbent prime minister in his resignation honours list.