Stevenage and North Herts McDonald’s reopen for drive-thru

PUBLISHED: 10:50 03 June 2020 | UPDATED: 11:04 03 June 2020

McDonald’s in Stevenage and North Herts have reopened for drive-thru today.

The McDonald’s at Stevenage Leisure Park, and Monkswood Retail Park, have both reopened, as well as the Hitchin drive-thru on A505 Nightingale Road, and the Letchworth McDonald’s on Avenue One.

A total of 497 drive-thru’s re-opened across the UK this morning, and a further 43 restaurants opened for McDelivery.

A spokesperson for McDonald’s said: “We are glad to be back but it will look a little different and may take a little longer, so please bear with us.

“We have fewer employees in our kitchens to enable our teams to social distance and work safely.

“We will have a limited menu (no breakfast or Shakes for now) and will open for reduced hours (11am-10pm).

“We encourage you to use contactless payment methods and cap your spend at £25.

“For those visiting our drive-thrus, you can browse the menu, order and pay ahead using the My McDonald’s App - we’ll start preparing your order when you’re near the restaurant.”

