Which McDonald’s are open again in Stevenage and Letchworth for dine-in customers?

McDonald's restaurants across the country are reopening for dine-in and takeaway customers today. Picture Danny Loo ©2018 Danny Loo Photography - all rights reserved

A trio of McDonald’s stores in Stevenage and Letchworth have re-opened for dine-in customers today, with new COVID–19 safety precautions in place.

McDonald’s restaurants in Stevenage’s Six Hills Way Leisure Park and Monkswood Retail Park, as well as Letchworth’s Avenue One store have opened for dine-in customers today for the first time since lockdown.

New safety measures have also been put in place in every restaurant, as well as general encouragement of contactless payments in-store.

These include:

• Hand sanitiser at every entrance for couriers and dine-in or takeaway customers.

• Floor markings and signposts both inside and outside of restaurants.

• Regular cleaning of touchpoints including touch screens, card readers and doors.

• Installation of perspex screens in kitchens, service areas and Drive-thru windows.

• Fewer staff members on each shift and disposable gloves and face coverings for staff.