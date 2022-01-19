Closure order granted for Hitchin flat after anti-social behaviour

A closure order for a flat in Hitchin has been granted following reports of anti-social behaviour at the property.

The order was granted yesterday at Stevenage Magistrates’ Court to close the property in Maytrees for three months, due to the behaviour of the 43-year-old male tenant and his associates who were using the address.

The application was made by the North Herts Community Safety Unit, Safer Neighbourhood Team and settle housing association.

Local officers had received numerous complaints regarding drug related activity at the address. The housing association, settle group, had also received complaints from residents nearby regarding ASB connected to the address, which was having a detrimental effect on their lives.

Working with settle and other agencies, the CSU Sergeant, the ASB officer and Hitchin SNT officers applied to have the address closed for a three-month period to give the local community some respite from the issues, while the problem is addressed.

The closure order was granted under the Anti-Social Behaviour Crime and Policing Act 2014. It bans anyone from entering the property for a period of three months.

Anti-social behaviour officer Jeanette Dallimore said: “Officers were called to the address on numerous occasions due to reports of anti-social behaviour which was escalating.

“Residents should not have to put up with this kind of activity impacting on their daily lives in this way. I hope this has reassured the community that we take reports like this very seriously and along with our partners, have worked extremely hard to gather evidence to support the closure order application.

“We will use every available tactic to tackle anti-social behaviour and I would continue to urge members of the community to report any behaviour of this nature to the police.”

This week, police are supporting the first ever Neighbourhood Policing Week of Action (January 17-23), which has been set up to highlight, recognise and celebrate the vital work neighbourhood policing teams do.