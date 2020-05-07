Advanced search

GPs and pharmacies to remain open across North Hertfordshire for May Day

PUBLISHED: 11:14 07 May 2020 | UPDATED: 11:23 07 May 2020

GP surgeries and pharmacies across North Hertfordshire will remain open for the May Bank Holiday. Picture: Getty Images

GP practices and community pharmacies across East and North Hertfordshire will remain open for people this May Bank Holiday.

The East and North Herts Clinical Commissioning Group has worked with GPs and pharmacies across Stevenage, Hitchin, Letchworth, Welwyn Garden City and Hatfield to ensure they will remain open for business as usual tomorrow.

People who need to arrange an appointment or get advice or a repeat prescription are asked to call their surgery or use their practice’s ‘eConsult’ online system.

Patients will be offered a telephone or video consultation and may be asked to travel to a GP practice that is not their own if they urgently require face–to–face appointments. All appointments are being offered in completely safe environments which are separate from those used by people with coronavirus symptoms.

Most community pharmacies will be open from at least 2pm to 5pm on Friday, May 8 – although some may offer longer opening hours.

Dr Prag Moodley, GP and chair of East and North Hertfordshire CCG, said: “It is so important that no-one puts off seeking medical help for themselves or a family member.

“While NHS staff have pulled out all the stops to deal with coronavirus, they have also worked hard to ensure that patients who don’t have COVID–19 can safely access essential services.

“Special arrangements have been made to ensure if you do need a face-to-face appointment at your GP surgery you will be treated completely separately from patients with suspected coronavirus symptoms.

“If you are a ‘shielded’ patient or you have a long term physical or mental health condition, it’s particularly important that you get the support you need. Don’t hesitate to get in touch if you’re concerned about your physical or mental health.

“Local GP practices are still very much open, even if the way they are serving the community has had to change.”

People who need urgent medical help on the early May Bank Holiday should use the NHS 111 online service. If they cannot get help online, they should call 111.

