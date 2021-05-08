May 17 reopening: 360 Play offering free tickets to families hit hard in lockdown

Published: 9:00 AM May 8, 2021

A Stevenage soft play centre is launching a new campaign to help children regain confidence, after what has been a tough year for both families and the play industry.

360 Play's Young Minds Campaign launch will coincide with the reopening of soft play centres on May 17, following almost four months of closure during the latest national lockdown.

The management team at 360 Play in Stevenage are looking forward to welcoming families back - Credit: 360 Play

During the first 30 days of reopening, the centre will be gifting free tickets to deserving families.

The campaign aims to help children and families across our communities who have been isolated throughout the pandemic, those who have lost jobs, those who have been sick and lost family members, and those who have struggled to cope and need a helping hand back to normality.

Owner and founder Duncan Phillips has pledged over £60,000 worth of tickets for children and families who have struggled through lockdown.

He said: "In this campaign we will be reaching out to our local communities for help in finding out who really needs a day of carefree family fun. It’s more important now than ever that we look after our youngest generation and their developing minds, it really does take a village to raise a child and here at 360 we want to be at the heart of that for our local communities.

"We need you to help us by simply nominating someone you know who needs a day out, has had a difficult time through the pandemic or been a support for you during lockdown and you want to say thank you."

The Young Minds Campaign includes 30 days of ticket giveaways to those who have struggled during the lockdown - Credit: 360 play

Stevenage centre manager Rosie Barker added: "The 360 young minds campaign is like a new beginning and giving back to the community we serve is the best start.

"To be able to provide these opportunities for people to enjoy our facilities brings me great joy and something I’m proud to be a part of, this past year has been challenging for everyone and to have parents and their children playing socially again and gaining the physical and mental benefits is fantastic.

"Lockdown has affected the soft play sector harder than most as we have always been first to close and last to reopen, we have been able to demonstrate social distancing and safe play that goes further than the government requirements, fortunately 360 Play has been well positioned to ride this storm where others have been less fortunate and we are super excited to reopen on the 17th."

To nominate a deserving family, go to the 360 Play website.