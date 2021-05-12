Matalan store confirms closure date ahead of demolition to make way for flats

Published: 12:00 PM May 12, 2021 Updated: 12:23 PM May 12, 2021

Stevenage's Matalan store is set to close on June 6 ahead of the building's demolition - Credit: Google

Stevenage's Matalan store is set for closure following the approval of a planning application which will see the building demolished to make way for 526 apartments.

The clothing outlet in Danestrete has confirmed it will close its doors on June 6 this year.

The demolition of the Matalan store will make way for 526 flats and commercial space - Credit: Guinness Partnership

A Matalan spokesperson said: “We can confirm we are closing our Stevenage store however we are currently exploring opportunities on the Retail Park.”

Planning permission was granted by Stevenage Borough Council's Planning and Development committee earlier this year, having previously been identified as suitable for redevelopment.

The Guinness Partnership plans will deliver 526 one and two-bedroomed apartments, along with 779 sq m of flexible commercial space, which will be located at ground floor level.

A spokesperson for The Guinness Partnership said: “We are close to appointing a demolition contractor and we expect them to have completed their work by the autumn of this year, prior to us starting construction in the early part of 2022.”

Developers are close to securing a demolition contractor and has plans to begin construction in early 2022. - Credit: Guinness Partnership

The scheme forms part of the wider town centre regeneration, which is well under way in other areas of the town.

And we're back from the election period...a lot has happened in our 20-year, £1bn regeneration programme...😊



🚌 We've progressed work on the new bus interchange - you can see a video of progress (and the highly changeable weather) from the first three months of the year 👇 pic.twitter.com/Evs6tZdBfl — Stevenage Even Better (@StevenageBetter) May 10, 2021

Construction is currently ongoing for the new bus interchange - a stones throw from the Matalan site - on the former car park adjacent to the Gordon Craig Theatre.

The work - which is being carried out by Letchworth-based contractor WIllmott Dixon - began in October 2020, and is expected to be completed by autumn 2021.

A £50 million upgrade of Queensway North - former Marks & Spencer site and adjoining buildings - is set for completion this month. The development will introduce new retail, residential and commercial facilities including a 24-hour gym and office space along with 94 new homes and flexible working facilities.

Visitors to the town centre may have also noticed fresh paving in the Town Square, which forms part of the work done by developers Mace and contractors Ashe.

The site of the former McDonald’s unit also has been stripped and refitted in order to house a new modern restaurant.

For more information on the various regeneration scheme, click here.