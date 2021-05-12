Matalan store confirms closure date ahead of demolition to make way for flats
- Credit: Google
Stevenage's Matalan store is set for closure following the approval of a planning application which will see the building demolished to make way for 526 apartments.
The clothing outlet in Danestrete has confirmed it will close its doors on June 6 this year.
A Matalan spokesperson said: “We can confirm we are closing our Stevenage store however we are currently exploring opportunities on the Retail Park.”
Planning permission was granted by Stevenage Borough Council's Planning and Development committee earlier this year, having previously been identified as suitable for redevelopment.
The Guinness Partnership plans will deliver 526 one and two-bedroomed apartments, along with 779 sq m of flexible commercial space, which will be located at ground floor level.
A spokesperson for The Guinness Partnership said: “We are close to appointing a demolition contractor and we expect them to have completed their work by the autumn of this year, prior to us starting construction in the early part of 2022.”
The scheme forms part of the wider town centre regeneration, which is well under way in other areas of the town.
Construction is currently ongoing for the new bus interchange - a stones throw from the Matalan site - on the former car park adjacent to the Gordon Craig Theatre.
The work - which is being carried out by Letchworth-based contractor WIllmott Dixon - began in October 2020, and is expected to be completed by autumn 2021.
A £50 million upgrade of Queensway North - former Marks & Spencer site and adjoining buildings - is set for completion this month. The development will introduce new retail, residential and commercial facilities including a 24-hour gym and office space along with 94 new homes and flexible working facilities.
Visitors to the town centre may have also noticed fresh paving in the Town Square, which forms part of the work done by developers Mace and contractors Ashe.
The site of the former McDonald’s unit also has been stripped and refitted in order to house a new modern restaurant.
For more information on the various regeneration scheme, click here.