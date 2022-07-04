Former Stevenage swimmer 'buzzing' to compete in Commonwealth Games
- Credit: Courtesy of Sarah Walton
A swimmer from Stevenage has been selected to represent Team Scotland at the 2022 Commonwealth Games.
Martyn Walton - a former John Henry Newman pupil, started his swimming career at Stevenage Swimming Club under coaches John Lowe and Mark Dempsey before moving to Hatfield Swimming Club under Sean Bailey and Ian Wright.
The 24-year-old moved to Scotland in 2015 to study a degree in sports science and then a Masters in sport management at Stirling University.
He combined his studies with swimming the High Performance 1 squad.
In 2021, Martyn combined his swimming training and coaching. He currently coaches the University Swimming Team and the High Performance 2 squad.
Martyn told the Comet: "I'm buzzing to announce I’m going to the Commonwealth Games with Team Scotland.
"I can’t wait to get going this summer. For me, this has given me a great end to my swimming career, I plan for this to be my last meet before I transition into full time coaching at Stirling University.
Most Read
- 1 Have your say on TK Maxx plans to move store out of town centre
- 2 Driver arrested as Audi crashes into parked vehicles in Hitchin
- 3 Sex offender avoids jail 'by skin of his teeth' after Hitchin assault
- 4 7 of the most beautiful churches in Hertfordshire
- 5 Five teenagers arrested following 'violent disorder' in Stevenage
- 6 Stevenage's own Lewis Hamilton grabs third in British GP
- 7 Car crashes with pedestrian on A602 Stevenage Road
- 8 Plans approved for former Stevenage bus station site
- 9 Former Stevenage swimmer 'buzzing' to compete in Commonwealth Games
- 10 Plans for second multi-storey car park at Stevenage's Lister Hospital to help 'better meet demand'
"I’m eternally thankful to Scottish Swimming for giving me the opportunity to go to the Commonwealth Games."
Martyn was previously a Youth Olympic Gold Medallist in Nanjing, China in 2015 and five times medallist in the European Games in Azerbaijan in 2016.
After being resident in Scotland for seven years he decided to represent Scotland. He successfully hit the consideration time for the Scottish Commonwealth Games team in the 50m Backstroke at British Championships back in March.
Proud mum Sarah Walton said: "It is a fairytale ending to Martyn swimming career as he plans for the Commonwealth Games to be his last meeting before he goes into full time coaching.
"He is thankful to Scottish Swimming for giving him the opportunity to go the Commonwealth Games. He can’t wait to get going this summer!"
The Commonwealth Games are being held in Birmingham from July 28, 2022.