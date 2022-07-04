Former Stevenage swimmer 'buzzing' to compete in Commonwealth Games

Martyn Walton from Stevenage is set to represent Team Scotland at the Commonwealth Games 2022 - Credit: Courtesy of Sarah Walton

A swimmer from Stevenage has been selected to represent Team Scotland at the 2022 Commonwealth Games.

Martyn Walton - a former John Henry Newman pupil, started his swimming career at Stevenage Swimming Club under coaches John Lowe and Mark Dempsey before moving to Hatfield Swimming Club under Sean Bailey and Ian Wright.

Martyn has lived in Scotland for the last seven years, and is set to represent Team Scotland in the Commonwealth Games - Credit: Courtesy of Sarah Walton

The 24-year-old moved to Scotland in 2015 to study a degree in sports science and then a Masters in sport management at Stirling University.

He combined his studies with swimming the High Performance 1 squad.

In 2021, Martyn combined his swimming training and coaching. He currently coaches the University Swimming Team and the High Performance 2 squad.

Martyn told the Comet: "I'm buzzing to announce I’m going to the Commonwealth Games with Team Scotland.

"I can’t wait to get going this summer. For me, this has given me a great end to my swimming career, I plan for this to be my last meet before I transition into full time coaching at Stirling University.

"I’m eternally thankful to Scottish Swimming for giving me the opportunity to go to the Commonwealth Games."

Martyn was previously a Youth Olympic Gold Medallist in Nanjing, China in 2015 and five times medallist in the European Games in Azerbaijan in 2016.

After being resident in Scotland for seven years he decided to represent Scotland. He successfully hit the consideration time for the Scottish Commonwealth Games team in the 50m Backstroke at British Championships back in March.

Proud mum Sarah Walton said: "It is a fairytale ending to Martyn swimming career as he plans for the Commonwealth Games to be his last meeting before he goes into full time coaching.

"He is thankful to Scottish Swimming for giving him the opportunity to go the Commonwealth Games. He can’t wait to get going this summer!"

The Commonwealth Games are being held in Birmingham from July 28, 2022.