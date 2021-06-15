Stevenage News Hitchin News Letchworth Garden City News Things to do Sport E-Edition
The Comet > News

Gallery

Underpass graffiti celebrating Stevenage unveiled

Author Picture Icon

Maya Derrick

Published: 10:43 AM June 15, 2021   
The project was organised by BeMe and Elim Church to celebrate local community and racial harmony

The project was organised by BeMe and Elim Church to celebrate local community and racial harmony - Credit: Branko Vranjkovic

A new graffitied mural has been unveiled in Stevenage, celebrating the diversity and community spirit of the town.

The public artwork aims to breathe new life into the underpass on Martins Way at the junction with Jessops Road, while honouring what makes Stevenage a vibrant and welcoming place to live.

The mural was painted by Alfred Oddoye, Kiaski Donkor, Wumi Olaosebikan and Cerleen de Sözer

The mural was painted by Alfred Oddoye, Kiaski Donkor, Wumi Olaosebikan and Cerleen de Sözer for the joint project by BeMe and Elim Church - Credit: Branko Vranjkovic

Figures depicted in the mural are holding up signs reading 'unity is strength', 'justice now', and 'stronger together' as an homage to recent BLM protests, as well as the slogan 'in this together' - encompassing the unity shown during the coronavirus pandemic.

The public artwork aims to breathe new life into the underpass on Martins Way at the junction with Jessops Road

The public artwork aims to breathe new life into the underpass on Martins Way at the junction with Jessops Road - Credit: Branko Vranjkovic

Characters are also seen hugging and helping others - a nurse wearing PPE is shown aiding a woman and a group is depicted offering free meals to those in need.

The mural displays the message 'in this together', accompanied by figures holding signs in protest

The mural displays the message 'in this together', accompanied by figures holding signs in protest - Credit: Branko Vranjkovic

The project was organised by BeMe and Elim Church to celebrate local community and racial harmony, with artists Alfred Oddoye, Kiaski Donkor, Wumi Olaosebikan and Cerleen de Sözer bringing the vision to life.


You may also want to watch:

Stevenage News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Retro-looking deck chairs were spotted over the fence of Hitchin's outdoor pool yesterday (Monday, June 7)

Harry in Hitchin? Speculation rises as film crews descend on outdoor pool

Maya Derrick

Author Picture Icon
EV Charging off A1(M) roundabout

Planning and Development

Application submitted for electric vehicle charging forecourt off A1(M)

Georgia Barrow

Author Picture Icon
Prime Minister Boris Johnson gives a thumbs up after receiving his second jab of the AstraZeneca vaccine

Lockdown Easing | Video

Will June 21 lifting of coronavirus lockdown rules go ahead?

Alan Davies

Author Picture Icon
Vanstone Park Garden Centre, Codicote

Mother speaks out after garden centre breastfeeding dispute 'mishandled'

Maya Derrick

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus