Underpass graffiti celebrating Stevenage unveiled

Published: 10:43 AM June 15, 2021

A new graffitied mural has been unveiled in Stevenage, celebrating the diversity and community spirit of the town.

The public artwork aims to breathe new life into the underpass on Martins Way at the junction with Jessops Road, while honouring what makes Stevenage a vibrant and welcoming place to live.

The mural was painted by Alfred Oddoye, Kiaski Donkor, Wumi Olaosebikan and Cerleen de Sözer for the joint project by BeMe and Elim Church - Credit: Branko Vranjkovic

Figures depicted in the mural are holding up signs reading 'unity is strength', 'justice now', and 'stronger together' as an homage to recent BLM protests, as well as the slogan 'in this together' - encompassing the unity shown during the coronavirus pandemic.

The public artwork aims to breathe new life into the underpass on Martins Way at the junction with Jessops Road - Credit: Branko Vranjkovic

Characters are also seen hugging and helping others - a nurse wearing PPE is shown aiding a woman and a group is depicted offering free meals to those in need.

The mural displays the message 'in this together', accompanied by figures holding signs in protest - Credit: Branko Vranjkovic

The project was organised by BeMe and Elim Church to celebrate local community and racial harmony, with artists Alfred Oddoye, Kiaski Donkor, Wumi Olaosebikan and Cerleen de Sözer bringing the vision to life.



