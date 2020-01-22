Stevenage school site entrance shut as police investigate verbal abuse of staff
PUBLISHED: 12:03 22 January 2020 | UPDATED: 12:07 22 January 2020
Police are investigating two incidents of verbal abuse against staff at a Stevenage school over the weekend.
Marriotts School has closed its Brittain Way entrance to visitors using its sports facilities this week following the incidents.
Instead, visitors must use the Telford Way entrance.
A spokesperson for Marriotts School said: "We can confirm that two separate incidents occurred at school over the weekend when staff were verbally abused.
"Police were called and are currently investigating.
"Safety of all of our site users is of paramount importance to us."
Anyone with information about the incidents should call Herts police on 101.