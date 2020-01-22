Advanced search

Stevenage school site entrance shut as police investigate verbal abuse of staff

PUBLISHED: 12:03 22 January 2020 | UPDATED: 12:07 22 January 2020

Marriotts School in Stevenage closed its Brittain Way entrance to visitors following two incidents of verbal abuse against staff. Picture: Archant

Police are investigating two incidents of verbal abuse against staff at a Stevenage school over the weekend.

Marriotts School has closed its Brittain Way entrance to visitors using its sports facilities this week following the incidents.

Instead, visitors must use the Telford Way entrance.

A spokesperson for Marriotts School said: "We can confirm that two separate incidents occurred at school over the weekend when staff were verbally abused.

"Police were called and are currently investigating.

"Safety of all of our site users is of paramount importance to us."

Anyone with information about the incidents should call Herts police on 101.

