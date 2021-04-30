Schoolgirl passes away following medical episode

Published: 9:12 AM April 30, 2021

A young girl sadly passed away following a medical episode at Marriotts School in Stevenage yesterday - Credit: Archant

A Stevenage schoolgirl has sadly passed away following a medical episode yesterday afternoon.

Police were called by the ambulance service at around 1.45pm to advise they were attending a medical episode at Marriotts School in Brittain Way, Stevenage.

It was reported that a child had become unresponsive.

Officers attended to assist at the scene. Armed police attended due to their close proximity to the scene at the time of the call.

The girl was taken to hospital, but sadly died a short time later.

Her family are being supported at this difficult time and have asked for their privacy to be respected. They have also requested that people do not speculate on social media.

The school is closed today following the devastating news, and next week pastoral support, including bereavement counselling, will be available to all students.

Enquiries are being carried out, but the death is not being treated as suspicious.