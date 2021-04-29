Emergency services attend to unwell student at Stevenage school

Breaking

Published: 3:13 PM April 29, 2021 Updated: 4:14 PM April 29, 2021

Emergency services were called to a school in Stevenage, after a child was taken unwell this afternoon.

Pupils at a Marriotts School in Brittain Way were initially kept away from the scene while emergency services attended.

UPDATE at 15:46: A spokesman for Marriotts School has confirmed that a student was taken unwell. The family of the child has been made aware.

Students have been sent home from school as normal.

UPDATE at 16:00: Herts Police said in response to a Facebook comment: "We can confirm that this was not a stabbing."

UPDATE at 16:08: While we were originally informed that Marriotts School was locked down, a spokesperson has since confirmed that students were kept away from the area at the time.

Police originally confirmed a "medical episode" at the school in Brittain Way, Stevenage.

Herts police said on Facebook: "Officers are currently assisting at the scene of a medical episode in Brittain Way, #Stevenage this afternoon.

"We are aware that there are false rumours circulating on social media about the incident and we would ask people to please be mindful of what they are posting and sharing."

More information as we get it.



