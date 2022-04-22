The Comet+ Stevenage News Hitchin News Letchworth Garden City News Things to do Sport
Brave Mark travels into Ukraine with gifts for orphans and military supplies

Louise McEvoy

Published: 10:38 AM April 22, 2022
Stevenage man Mark Cane travelled to Ukraine to deliver gifts to orphaned children

A group, including Stevenage's Mark Cane, travelled into Ukraine to deliver military supplies to resistance fighters and gifts to orphaned children - Credit: Courtesy of Mark Cane

A brave man determined to make a difference has crossed the border into Ukraine to deliver armoured vehicles and military supplies to resistance fighters in the war-torn country.

Mark Cane, who lives in Stevenage, is a former member of the military and responded to a Facebook post from a Gloucestershire councillor, Alastair Chambers, appealing for help in getting vital supplies into Ukraine.

Mark said: "I spent many years in the military, so I wanted to go and help fight, but my wife wasn't keen on that. When I saw Alastair's post, I begged her to let me help and she agreed."

To help fund the next trip, visit gofund.me/562c93ff.

The full version of this story is only available on The Comet + app – the best place for exclusive content, daily puzzles and more. Click here to find out more.

Support Ukraine
Stevenage News
Ukraine

