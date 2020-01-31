Bedfordshire man admits sexually assaulting teenage girls at Hitchin takeaway
PUBLISHED: 18:24 31 January 2020
A 43-year-old man from Bedfordshire has admitted sexually assaulting two teenage girls at a Hitchin takeaway.
Mario Kubara, of Cople near Bedford, changed his plea to guilty at a St Albans Crown Court hearing on Monday, January 27.
Previously, the court heard how Kubara was accused of two counts of sexual assault against teenage girls - aged 15 and 16 at the time - at Majestic 5 Food Services, in Churchgate Shopping Centre, on March 17 of last year.
Kubara is due to be sentenced at St Albans Crown Court on Friday, February 28.