Bedfordshire man admits sexually assaulting teenage girls at Hitchin takeaway

Mario Kubana's plea hearing was heard at St Albans Crown Court, where he admitted sexually assaulting two girls at Majestic in Hitchin. Picture: Danny Loo ©2019 Archant

A 43-year-old man from Bedfordshire has admitted sexually assaulting two teenage girls at a Hitchin takeaway.

Mario Kubara, of Cople near Bedford, changed his plea to guilty at a St Albans Crown Court hearing on Monday, January 27.

Previously, the court heard how Kubara was accused of two counts of sexual assault against teenage girls - aged 15 and 16 at the time - at Majestic 5 Food Services, in Churchgate Shopping Centre, on March 17 of last year.

Kubara is due to be sentenced at St Albans Crown Court on Friday, February 28.