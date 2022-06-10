Community stalwart Margaret celebrates 100th birthday
Rose Taylor
- Credit: Courtesy of Diana Godden
A founding member of Letchworth Ladies Circle, Margaret Bidwell, has celebrated her 100th birthday surrounded by family.
Margaret turned 100 on May 24, and enjoyed a party at Trembaths Nursing Home with her daughter Diana and son David.
Diana said: “We had a small family gathering with staff and other residents for her birthday party. She enjoyed her special day - especially receiving the card from the Queen!”
The family planted a tree in celebration of her turning 100 at Icknield Green, where she lived for 20 years.
Margaret was born in West Bromwich and worked in an architect’s office in Birmingham during the blitz.
It was here that she met her future husband and architect, Hugh Bidwell, whose father, Wilson Bidwell, was one of the pioneering architects of Letchworth Garden City.
She moved to Letchworth in 1946 to marry Hugh.
Most Read
- 1 Critical incident declared at Lister Hospital in Stevenage
- 2 Opening date revealed for Stevenage Bus Interchange
- 3 Four Stevenage streets hit in spate of theft and vehicle break-ins
- 4 Cannabis factory with more than 200 plants uncovered in Stevenage
- 5 Critical incident at Lister Hospital in Stevenage stood down
- 6 Countdown to Stevenage Day
- 7 Piece of grass from Liam Gallagher's Knebworth Park 2022 gigs going for more than £65k on eBay
- 8 Competition launched for schoolchildren to name soon-to-be vacant bus station
- 9 Change of plans for 14th century manor house after controversial application withdrawn
- 10 Recap: Stevenage main road shut all morning after Six Hills Way crash
Diana added: “She has lived a long and busy life, always thinking of others.”
Margaret was the founder chair of Letchworth Ladies Circle, a group for ladies who meet to make friends and help the community.
She was also previously active in several local organisations, such as All Saints Church, Inner Wheel and Letchworth Garden City Society.