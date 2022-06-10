The Comet+ Stevenage News Hitchin News Letchworth Garden City News Things to do Sport
Community stalwart Margaret celebrates 100th birthday

Rose Taylor

Published: 12:30 PM June 10, 2022
Margaret Bidwell from Letchworth celebrated her 100th birthday surrounded by family

Margaret Bidwell from Letchworth celebrated her 100th birthday surrounded by family - Credit: Courtesy of Diana Godden

A founding member of Letchworth Ladies Circle, Margaret Bidwell, has celebrated her 100th birthday surrounded by family. 

Margaret turned 100 on May 24, and enjoyed a party at Trembaths Nursing Home with her daughter Diana and son David.

Diana said: “We had a small family gathering with staff and other residents for her birthday party. She enjoyed her special day - especially receiving the card from the Queen!”

The family planted a tree in celebration of her turning 100 at Icknield Green, where she lived for 20 years.

Margaret was born in West Bromwich and worked in an architect’s office in Birmingham during the blitz.

It was here that she met her future husband and architect, Hugh Bidwell, whose father, Wilson Bidwell, was one of the pioneering architects of Letchworth Garden City.

She moved to Letchworth in 1946 to marry Hugh.

Diana added: “She has lived a long and busy life, always thinking of others.”

Margaret was the founder chair of Letchworth Ladies Circle, a group for ladies who meet to make friends and help the community.

She was also previously active in several local organisations, such as All Saints Church, Inner Wheel and Letchworth Garden City Society.

