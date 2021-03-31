Funeral of prominent historian to be livestreamed

Published: 2:00 PM March 31, 2021 Updated: 3:06 PM April 1, 2021

The funeral of Stevenage historian and campaigner, Margaret Ashby, will be livestreamed for friends who are unable to attend in person due to ongoing coronavirus restrictions.

Margaret sadly died on March 8, aged 80. Her funeral will take place at the Holy Trinity in Stevenage on April 7, at midday.

Margaret has been described as "a very caring person" and a "big supporter of charities".

She was a prominent Stevenage historian, and founding member of Friends of Forster Country.

As many will not be able to attend her funeral, a memorial service is also set to take place in the summer - when more coronavirus restrictions lift.

At the moment, only 30 people can attend a funeral.