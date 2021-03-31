Stevenage News Hitchin News Letchworth Garden City News Things to do Sport E-Edition
The Comet > News

Funeral of prominent historian to be livestreamed

Author Picture Icon

Georgia Barrow

Published: 2:00 PM March 31, 2021    Updated: 3:06 PM April 1, 2021
Margaret Ashby

Margaret Ashby has sadly died aged 80 - Credit: Friends of Forster Country

The funeral of Stevenage historian and campaigner, Margaret Ashby, will be livestreamed for friends who are unable to attend in person due to ongoing coronavirus restrictions.

Margaret sadly died on March 8, aged 80. Her funeral will take place at the Holy Trinity in Stevenage on April 7, at midday. 

Margaret has been described as "a very caring person" and a "big supporter of charities".

She was a prominent Stevenage historian, and founding member of Friends of Forster Country.

As many will not be able to attend her funeral, a memorial service is also set to take place in the summer - when more coronavirus restrictions lift. 

At the moment, only 30 people can attend a funeral. 

Stevenage News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Letchworth Garden City

Coronavirus | Video

What can I do when lockdown restrictions ease on Monday, March 29?

Alan Davies

Author Picture Icon
norton playing field

Planning and Development

Permission granted for up to 45 new homes on former school playing fields

Georgia Barrow

Author Picture Icon
Benches outside Wetherspoon in Stevenage Old Town High Street

Stevenage Borough Council

Benches and bike stands will be replaced after 'unintended controversy'

Louise McEvoy

Author Picture Icon
Stevenage Matt Storey

'I wasn't living, I was just existing. Those years changed me'

Jacob Thorburn

person
Comments powered by Disqus