Review of the Year 2019: March

Lyla Thompson-Wells raised more than £1,000 for Cancer Research UK. Picture: Adam Wells Archant

March saw an eight-year-old Hitchin girl raise more than £1,200 for Cancer Research UK in memory of her grandad.

Rita Holroyd with her book of limericks. Picture: DANNY LOO Rita Holroyd with her book of limericks. Picture: DANNY LOO

Lyla Thompson-Wells organised a disco with her friends to raise money for the cause after losing her grandad to the disease and seeing her mum Debbie recover from breast cancer.

She said at the time: "I made my new year's resolution because we lost my grandpa to cancer and mummy was diagnosed with cancer last year."

Former Stevenage FC footballer and Love Island contestant Mike Thalassitis has died aged 26, his management has confirmed. Pictures: Archant, Ian West/PA Wire Former Stevenage FC footballer and Love Island contestant Mike Thalassitis has died aged 26, his management has confirmed. Pictures: Archant, Ian West/PA Wire

The new year's resoluation was simply to help those in need, so she also decided to donate to foodbanks.

For all her efforts, Lyla was a finalist in the annual Comet Community Awards - which were held in May - in the Young Achiever category.

Michael Thalassitis wheels away after scoring City's third goal. Picture: BOB WALKLEY Michael Thalassitis wheels away after scoring City's third goal. Picture: BOB WALKLEY

Also in March, an 87-year-old woman entertained us with a book of limericks that she wrote.

Rita Holroyd, who lives at Westbourne Care Home in Hitchin penned the book, One Hundred & Sixty-Two Limericks, with the money from sales going towards Cats Protection.

We spoke to Rita's daughter Stella at the time, who said: "My mum started writing limericks more than 30 years ago.

"She decided to make them into a book when a friend told her how good they are and that she really should get them published.

"She also liked the idea of selling her books at the Cats Protection shop in order to raise money to help rescued and homeless cats."

Rita's granddaughter read some of them out to her classmates and teachers.

Stevenage FC paid tribute to former player Michael Thalassitis - who sadly took his own life, aged 26, in March.

The Love Island star - who was given his first professional football contract at Stevenage in 2011 - was found dead in a park on March 16 near his childhood home in Edmonton, north London.

The football club tweeted at the time: "Everybody at Stevenage FC is shocked and saddened to hear the tragic news about former player Michael Thalassitis.

"Our sincerest condolences go to his family and friends."

After being released by Stevenage in May 2014, the Cyprus U19 and U21 international went on to play for Bishop's Stortford, Chelmsford City, St Albans City and Hemel Hempstead Town, among others.