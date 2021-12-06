Care home excited to open its doors to new residents

Iris and Ernest were the first residents welcomed to Mantles Court Care Home in Biggleswade - Credit: Quantum Care

Mantles Court Care Home welcomed its first residents last week with a ribbon-cutting ceremony.

Iris and Ernest were the first to take residence in the care home in Biggleswade, and were met with claps and cheers from the Mantles Court team.

After cutting a ceremonial ribbon, the new residents and their families toasted the occasion with a glass of bubbly and a slice of cake made by the home's chef.

Iris, Ernest and their families were welcomed to Mantles Court by home manager Pearl Hope (centre) - Credit: Quantum Care

The home, situated in London Road, has its own cinema, café, beauty salon, spa room and landscaped garden.

Home manager Pearl Hope said: "Today has been an exciting day for the whole team and we were all absolutely delighted to be able to welcome Iris and Ernest to their new home.

"We are so proud of Mantles Court and all it has to offer and it is wonderful to see our first new residents moving in."

Iris's daughter Lyndsay said it was a "happy day for all our family", knowing her mum would be looked after.