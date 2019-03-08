Man with North Herts links wanted in connection with stalking

Nyle Bolger is wanted in connection with stalking. Picture: Herts Police Archant

A man with links to the North Hertfordshire area is wanted by police in connection with stalking.

Nyle Bolger, 20, whose last know address was in Wembley, London, is wanted by police who are now appealing to the public.

If you have seen Nyle or know where he is, call the non-emergency number 101, quoting investigation number 41/40720/19 or report online at www.herts.police.uk/Report.

Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111, or report online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org.