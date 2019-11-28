Cambridgeshire man jailed for assault on emergency workers in Stevenage town centre

A 28-year-old man was sentenced at St. Albans Magistrates Court on Tuesday. Picture: Archant Archant

A 28-year-old man who pleaded guilty to assaulting police officers and ambulance workers in Stevenage town centre was sentenced to 16 weeks in prison on Tuesday.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Danny Armstrong, from Eynesbury, Cambridgeshire, was charged with seven counts of assaulting emergency workers, criminal damage, harassment and a public order offence - after a disturbance at The Forum at around 11.30pm on Tuesday, November 19.

You may also want to watch:

Six police officers and a member of the East of England Ambulance Service suffered minor injuries in the incident.

Appearing by video link at St Albans Magistrates' Court, Armstrong pleaded guilty to seven counts of assault by beating of an emergency worker, criminal damage and racially aggravated harassment, while the public order charge was withdrawn.

He was also ordered to pay £122 in victim surcharge, with sentences to run concurrently.