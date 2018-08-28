Police appeal after man robbed in Hitchin

Archant

A man was robbed when he pulled over in his car on a road in Hitchin, and police are now appealing for information and witnesses.

At 2.04am on Christmas Eve - Monday, December 24 - a 40-year-old man pulled over in his black Kia on Cambridge Road, between the railway bridge and North Hertfordshire College.

Two men robbed him of his mobile phone before running off when it’s believed they saw a police car pull onto the road.

One of the suspects is known to the victim.

Detective Constable Simon Goodship from the Hitchin Local Crime Unit said: “We’d like to speak to a group of men who were wearing Christmas jumpers and were in the area, as they may have witnessed the crime and could have key information that will help our investigation.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact DC Goodship via the non-emergency number 101, quoting crime reference 41/68872/18 or report information online at herts.police.uk/Report.

Alternatively, you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or fill in the untraceable online form at crimestoppers-uk.org.