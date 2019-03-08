Advanced search

Man rescued from roof of three storey property in Hitchin

PUBLISHED: 15:13 27 June 2019 | UPDATED: 15:26 27 June 2019

Hertfordshire Fire and Rescue Service responding to reports a man was on a roof in Hitchin. Picture: Terry Hope

A man was rescued by the emergency services from the roof of a three storey property in Hitchin this afternoon.

According to a witness, a man climbed onto the top of a property in Walsworth Road.

The Herts Fire and Rescue Service were called to the scene at 12.36pm and police were also required for a road closure.

Firemen used an aerial appliance to ensure the safe rescue of the man, and he was returned to ground level by 1.15pm.

He was assessed for injuries and no further assistance was required.

