Have you seen this missing man from Stevenage?

PUBLISHED: 09:39 24 February 2019 | UPDATED: 09:39 24 February 2019

Catalin Dobra went missing from the St Nicholas area of Stevenage. Picture: Neighbourhood Watch

Police are appealing for information after a 28-year-old man went missing from Stevenage.

Catalin Dobra was last scene leaving home in the St Nicholas area of Stevenage at 3.30pm yesterday.

He is described as 5ft 9ins tall with dark hair, and was wearing dark blue trousers, a grey t-shirt and a black jacket.

Catalin left his home with a black bicycle with white forks and white writing.

Anyone who has seen him since he was reported missing, or has any information about his whereabouts, is asked to contact Herts Police on the non-emergency number 101, quoting reference HC-23022019-0699.

