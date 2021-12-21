Stevenage News Hitchin News Letchworth Garden City News Things to do Sport E-Edition
The Comet > News

Man left with facial injuries after being kicked in head

Author Picture Icon

Maya Derrick

Published: 3:13 PM December 21, 2021
Eat Alfresco dining Hitchin Market Place

The incident happened at around 11pm on Friday, December 10 in Market Place, Hitchin - Credit: Hitchin BID

A man has been left with a broken eye socket and a large cut to his head after a number of men were involved in an altercation in Hitchin.

The man was repeatedly kicked in the head at around 11pm on December 10, in Market Place, which resulted in him losing consciousness.

Det Con Rebecca Robinson, who is investigating, said: “The man was taken to hospital for treatment, though thankfully his injuries were not life-changing or life-threatening. Understandably, he has been left very shaken up following the incident. 

“It’s likely that the town centre would have been very busy at this time, and we believe that several people may have witnessed the altercation taking place. If you did, or if you have any information about what happened, please get in touch.

“Any information, even something that may seem relatively minor or insignificant, could be key to progressing our investigation.”

Anyone with information can contact DC Robinson directly via email at rebecca.robinson@herts.police.uk, as well as log it online, via online web chat or by calling 101, quoting 41/97052/21.

Alternatively, you can contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or via their untraceable online form at crimestoppers-uk.org

Herts Live News
Hitchin News

