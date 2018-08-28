Advanced search

Man hit on head with orange juice carton in Stevenage bus assault

PUBLISHED: 10:52 24 December 2018

A man has been assaulted by a woman on a bus in Stevenage. Picture: Archant

An assault appeal has been launched after a woman hit a man on the head with a carton of orange juice while on a Stevenage bus.

The incident took place between 12.10pm and 12.50pm on Tuesday, December 18, on the number 1 Arriva bus travelling from Chells Manor to Stevenage town centre.

An altercation between a man, 24, and a woman took place, with the woman slapping and kicking a buggy which the victim had with him, before hitting him with the orange juice carton.

If you have any information call the non-emergency number 101, quoting crime reference 41/67110/18, report information online at herts.police.uk/Report, or contact PC Anthony Martin at anthony.martin@herts.pnn.police.uk.

Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at crimestoppers-uk.org.

