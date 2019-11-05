Advanced search

CCTV appeal after man grabs 11-year-old girl in Letchworth

PUBLISHED: 07:45 07 November 2019 | UPDATED: 08:00 07 November 2019

CCTV appeal: Police would like to speak to this man after an 11-year-old girl was grabbed in Glebe Road, Letchworth on Bonfire Night. Picture: Herts police

CCTV appeal: Police would like to speak to this man after an 11-year-old girl was grabbed in Glebe Road, Letchworth on Bonfire Night. Picture: Herts police

A CCTV appeal has been launched after an 11-year-old girl was grabbed by a man in Letchworth on Bonfire Night.

The full length CCTV image of the man police would like to speak to. Picture: Herts policeThe full length CCTV image of the man police would like to speak to. Picture: Herts police

Officers have released a picture of a man they would like to speak in the wake of the incident, which took place at about 4.15pm on Tuesday, November 5.

A girl was followed by a man walking along Norton Way and through on to Glebe Road, when he came up and grabbed her.

The victim screamed and the man walked away. The girl was physically unhurt during the incident.

The man is described as white and in his early 20s. He had his hood up and had headphones on.

Detective Inspector Will Ainsworth, who is investigating, said: "The incident left the victim very shaken and we are appealing for any witnesses or anyone who might have information about the incident, to get in touch, and would request anyone in that area to please review their dashcam footage.

"We would like to speak to the person in the CCTV image as he may have information that could assist our enquiries. If you can help, please call the non-emergency number 101 or email me at william.ainsworth@herts.pnn.police.uk quoting crime reference 516 of 5/11/19."

You can also report information online at herts.police.uk/report or anonymously by contacting Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or via the independent charity's untraceable online form at crimestoppers-uk.org.

