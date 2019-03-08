Advanced search

Murderer found guilty of historic child sex offences in Stevenage

PUBLISHED: 11:19 13 September 2019 | UPDATED: 11:45 13 September 2019

John Dickinson has been found guilty of eight counts of historic child sex abuse. Picture courtesy of Herts police.

A 66-year-old man has been found guilty of eight counts of historic sex offences which took place in Stevenage.

John Dickinson, of Kennington Park Road in London, appeared at Cambridge Crown Court yesterday charged with eight offences of sexual abuse on two children under the age of 14.

The offences were committed in Stevenage between 1973 and 1977 and started when the children were just two and four years old.

The offences came to light in 2017 when one of the victims disclosed the abuse she had suffered as a young child to the police.

The jury found Dickinson guilty unanimously on seven counts, and guilty by a 10 to 2 majority on one count.

Pre-sentence reports have been ordered ahead of sentencing on Friday, November 8.

During the eight-day trial, reference was also made to Dickinson's previous convictions, including the murder of Susan Lowson in Stevenage in 1980 and subsequent arson at her flat.

Dickinson was sentenced to life imprisonment for this crime and was released on licence in 2014.

In February this year he was arrested by the Metropolitan Police in connection with a firearms offence and recalled back to prison.

Investigating officer Fiona Peters, from Hertfordshire Constabulary's Joint Child Protection Investigation Unit, said: "John Dickinson will finally be punished for these hideous crimes committed against extremely young children.

"Dickinson subjected these children to sustained periods of abuse when they were at a very vulnerable age, betraying their trust in him.

"They have shown great courage in coming forward and giving evidence in this case, which has secured this conviction. I commend them for their bravery.

"Hertfordshire Constabulary is committed to bringing to justice those who sexually abuse children. I would always urge anyone who believes they have been a victim of this type of crime to come forward, no matter how long ago the offences occurred.

"You will be dealt with in confidence, and our dedicated team of officers will investigate your case sensitively and professionally."

To contact Herts police, call the non-emergency number 101.

