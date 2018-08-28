Man found dead in Arlesey river

Police are investigating after a body was found in a river in Arlesey. Picture: Archant Archant

Police are investigating after a man was found dead in a river in Arlesey this morning.

Emergency services were called to reports of a body in the water on farm land near Mill Lane at around 11.20am.

The man was recovered from the river before being pronounced dead at the scene.

Bedfordshire Police are now trying to establish the circumstances surrounding his death.

If you have any information, contact Det Sgt Mark Stewart on 101 quoting incident 131 of 16 December.