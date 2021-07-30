Stevenage News Hitchin News Letchworth Garden City News Things to do Sport E-Edition
The Comet > News

Man suffers head injury after fall from moving car

Author Picture Icon

Maya Derrick

Published: 10:05 AM July 30, 2021   
Police were called to reports that a man had fallen from a moving car on Fairlands Way, Stevenage yesterday (July 29)

Police were called to reports that a man had fallen from a moving car on Fairlands Way, Stevenage yesterday (July 29) - Credit: Google Street View

A man has suffered minor head injuries after falling from a moving car in Stevenage.

Emergency services were called at 9pm yesterday (July 29) to a man, aged in his 30s, following the incident on Fairlands Way.

Both Fairlands Way and Verity Way were temporarily closed to allow the police and ambulance service to tend to the injured man.

He was taken to hospital for treatment, where his injuries were confirmed as minor, before he was released in the early hours of this morning (Friday, July 30).

A woman, also aged in her 30s from Stevenage, was arrested on suspicion of ABH in connection with the incident. She has since been released under investigation.

You may also want to watch:

Anyone who witnessed the incident, or has further information and has not yet spoken to police, should call 101 quoting reference 41/58255/21.

Most Read

  1. 1 Stevenage teen sentenced after sexually abusing young boys
  2. 2 Bomb squad attends residential street in Letchworth
  3. 3 Demolition work begins on former Matalan site to make way for flats
  1. 4 Man suffers head injury after fall from moving car
  2. 5 App launched to promote shopping at local businesses
  3. 6 Vandals 'jump on car' causing damage in Letchworth
  4. 7 Proposed 5G mast labelled 'monstrosity' by objecting residents and councillors
  5. 8 Closure order for Hitchin bungalow following anti-social behaviour
  6. 9 Why grass in Stevenage and North Herts public areas isn't cut
  7. 10 From Doctor Foster to Midsomer Murders... North Herts on screen in these BritBox series
Stevenage News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

(L-R) Letchworth town centre manager Chris Wilson at the unveiling of one of the first reverse vendi

Letchworth BID responds after manager unexpectedly jailed

Georgia Barrow

Author Picture Icon
Julia Blackham, a Year 7 pupil at Marriotts School in Stevenage, died after becoming seriously unwell while at school

Charity

Lasting tribute to schoolgirl after tragic death

Louise McEvoy

Author Picture Icon
Exterior of Osbourne Court Care Home in Baldock

People

Surprise care home inspection finds residents at risk

Louise McEvoy

Author Picture Icon
A team from Hitchin Boys' School are through to the national final of the Quadcopter Challenge. Pict

Education News

What are the outstanding schools in Hertfordshire?

Georgia Barrow

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus