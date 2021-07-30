Man suffers head injury after fall from moving car

Published: 10:05 AM July 30, 2021

Police were called to reports that a man had fallen from a moving car on Fairlands Way, Stevenage yesterday (July 29) - Credit: Google Street View

A man has suffered minor head injuries after falling from a moving car in Stevenage.

Emergency services were called at 9pm yesterday (July 29) to a man, aged in his 30s, following the incident on Fairlands Way.

Both Fairlands Way and Verity Way were temporarily closed to allow the police and ambulance service to tend to the injured man.

He was taken to hospital for treatment, where his injuries were confirmed as minor, before he was released in the early hours of this morning (Friday, July 30).

A woman, also aged in her 30s from Stevenage, was arrested on suspicion of ABH in connection with the incident. She has since been released under investigation.

You may also want to watch:

Anyone who witnessed the incident, or has further information and has not yet spoken to police, should call 101 quoting reference 41/58255/21.