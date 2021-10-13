Man dies after Stevenage e-scooter crash

Published: 1:01 PM October 13, 2021 Updated: 1:12 PM October 13, 2021

A man has died following an accident on an e-scooter in Stevenage.

The rider, aged in his 50s, was seriously injured when came off the vehicle at the Broadwater Crescent junction with Woodland Way at around 11pm on September 24.

The ambulance service took the man, who had suffered a life-threatening head injury, to hospital, where he died two days later.

Police are appealing for witnesses to come forward with any information.

Sgt Sam Cordingley, of the Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire Road Policing Unit, said: “Our thoughts are with the family of the man who has sadly died in this incident.

“We are looking to establish the circumstances surrounding this collision and would like to hear from anyone who may have witnessed it or had seen, or even have dash cam footage, of the man on the e-scooter in the lead up to the incident in the Broadwater Crescent area.

“It is believed that no other vehicle was involved in the incident.

“In addition, we know several people stopped to assist after the collision and we would like to trace them."

Those with information can contact Herts police directly at neil.crosier@herts.police.uk, online, or by calling 101, quoting Op Sertoli.

Alternatively, you can stay anonymous by contacting Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or via crimestoppers-uk.org.