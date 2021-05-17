Man dies at scene of three vehicle car crash

Published: 5:24 PM May 17, 2021 Updated: 5:26 PM May 17, 2021

The driver of the Seat Ibiza died at the scene and it is believed he may have suffered from a medical episode while behind the wheel. - Credit: Archant

A man has sadly died after a three vehicle crash in Letchworth yesterday afternoon.

Herts police confirmed today (May 17) that the 75-year-old driver of the Seat Ibiza died at the scene, and it is believed he may have suffered from a medical episode while behind the wheel. His family, who are being supported by our specialist officers at this time.

A grey Jaguar and a silver Range Rover was also involved in the incident, which happened just before 3pm on Bedford Road yesterday.

The driver of the Jaguar sustained minor injuries.

Police are continuing their appeal for witnesses and dash cam footage of the accident.

Sergeant Tom Daly, from the Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire Road Policing Unit, said: “I would like to speak to anyone who saw the incident yesterday who has not yet spoken to police. Or, if you have dash cam footage relating to the incident please could you get in touch with me.”

You can email Sgt Daly at tom.daly@herts.police.uk, report information online at http://orlo.uk/orVmT, talk to one of our Force Communication Room operators via web chat at http://orlo.uk/Suz8d, or call our non-emergency number 101 quoting reference 409 of 16 May.