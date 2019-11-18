Advanced search

Pedestrian killed in Henlow crash

PUBLISHED: 13:19 18 November 2019 | UPDATED: 13:19 18 November 2019

A man in his 50s has died after he was hit by a car in Langford Road, Henlow. Picture: Archant

A man in his 50s has died after he was hit by a car in Langford Road, Henlow. Picture: Archant

Archant

A man in his 50s who was hit by a car in Henlow on Saturday died at the scene, police have confirmed.

Officers from Bedfordshire Police are appealing for information following the fatal crash, which happened shortly after 5.30pm on Langford Road - between Edworth Road and Newtown.

The man's next of kin have been informed and are being supported by specially-trained family liaison officers.

You may also want to watch:

The driver of the vehicle remained at the scene and is co-operating with officers.

Sergeant Russell Jones - from the Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire Major Crime Unit - said: "I am keen to hear from anyone who may have been in the area at the time and who saw the pedestrian prior to this tragic incident or who passed through this area shortly before 5.30pm.

"Anyone with information should call Beds police on 101 quoting Operation Yeoman, or get in touch via our online reporting centre."

Langford Road remained closed for most of yesterday while police continued their enquiries.

Most Read

14 new names added to Herts’ Most Wanted list

Hertfordshire Constabulary's Most Wanted list has been updated with new names

Police attend crash in major Stevenage road

Police are attending a road traffic collision in Gunnelswood Road. Picture: Archant

Boxer jailed for attack

Albert Bibby

Pedestrian in critical condition after A1(M) slip road collision

A man is in critical condition after being involved in a crash on an A1(M) slip road for Stevenage.

NHDC appeal for paid polling staff ahead of General Election 2019

North Herts District Council are appealing for staff to work at polling stations across the district ahead of the General Election 2019. Picture: NHDC

Most Read

14 new names added to Herts’ Most Wanted list

Hertfordshire Constabulary's Most Wanted list has been updated with new names

Police attend crash in major Stevenage road

Police are attending a road traffic collision in Gunnelswood Road. Picture: Archant

Boxer jailed for attack

Albert Bibby

Pedestrian in critical condition after A1(M) slip road collision

A man is in critical condition after being involved in a crash on an A1(M) slip road for Stevenage.

NHDC appeal for paid polling staff ahead of General Election 2019

North Herts District Council are appealing for staff to work at polling stations across the district ahead of the General Election 2019. Picture: NHDC

Latest from the The Comet

Pedestrian killed in Henlow crash

A man in his 50s has died after he was hit by a car in Langford Road, Henlow. Picture: Archant

NHDC appeal for paid polling staff ahead of General Election 2019

North Herts District Council are appealing for staff to work at polling stations across the district ahead of the General Election 2019. Picture: NHDC

Standon Calling 2020 festival first headliner announcement coming soon

Standon Calling 2019. Picture: KoLAB Studios

14 new names added to Herts’ Most Wanted list

Hertfordshire Constabulary's Most Wanted list has been updated with new names

Letchworth nursery teacher marks liver transplant anniversary with fundraiser

Salma Razzaq will be taking on a technology ban and sponsored silence in aid of the Children's Liver Disease Foundation. Picture: Salma Razzaq
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists