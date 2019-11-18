Pedestrian killed in Henlow crash

A man in his 50s who was hit by a car in Henlow on Saturday died at the scene, police have confirmed.

Officers from Bedfordshire Police are appealing for information following the fatal crash, which happened shortly after 5.30pm on Langford Road - between Edworth Road and Newtown.

The man's next of kin have been informed and are being supported by specially-trained family liaison officers.

The driver of the vehicle remained at the scene and is co-operating with officers.

Sergeant Russell Jones - from the Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire Major Crime Unit - said: "I am keen to hear from anyone who may have been in the area at the time and who saw the pedestrian prior to this tragic incident or who passed through this area shortly before 5.30pm.

"Anyone with information should call Beds police on 101 quoting Operation Yeoman, or get in touch via our online reporting centre."

Langford Road remained closed for most of yesterday while police continued their enquiries.