Driver dies after Baldock High Street crash

Georgia Barrow

Published: 3:07 PM December 23, 2020   
Police

A man in his 50s has sadly died following a crash in Baldock - Credit: Archant

A 56-year-old man has sadly died following a crash in Baldock this morning.

Police were called at 9am today to reports of a road traffic collision on High Street, Baldock.

A grey Citroen C3 was in collision with several parked vehicles.

Sadly the driver, a 56-year old-man, died at the scene, his next of kin have been informed and are being supported by specially trained officers at this time.

The road was closed while the emergency services worked at the scene. The road re-opened around 2.20pm.

Any witnesses to the incident are sked to call 101 quoting ISR 145 of 23 December.

