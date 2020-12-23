Updated
Driver dies after Baldock High Street crash
Published: 3:07 PM December 23, 2020
- Credit: Archant
A 56-year-old man has sadly died following a crash in Baldock this morning.
Police were called at 9am today to reports of a road traffic collision on High Street, Baldock.
A grey Citroen C3 was in collision with several parked vehicles.
Sadly the driver, a 56-year old-man, died at the scene, his next of kin have been informed and are being supported by specially trained officers at this time.
The road was closed while the emergency services worked at the scene. The road re-opened around 2.20pm.
Any witnesses to the incident are sked to call 101 quoting ISR 145 of 23 December.
Most Read
- 1 Crash in High Street closes road
- 2 Driver dies after Baldock High Street crash
- 3 CCTV image released after purse and laptop stolen in burglary
- 4 Inquest into death of newborn finds Lister Hospital 'negligent'
- 5 'Every other call is from a parent desperate about their child' - How bereaved Herts parents hope to overhaul suicide prevention in the UK
- 6 COVID-19 cases soar above England's average
- 7 Documentary on William 'Bill' Taylor murder investigation airing soon
- 8 Our council leaders respond to Tier 4 measures
- 9 COVID-19 restrictions tighten over Christmas as county enters Tier 4
- 10 Appeal for information after driver dies in crash
Don't Miss
Comments powered by Disqus