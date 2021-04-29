Man dies following cardiac arrest in town centre

Published: 10:41 AM April 29, 2021

A man in his 30s has sadly died after suffering a fatal heart attack in Stevenage town centre yesterday afternoon.

Police were called just before 4.25pm on April 28 by the ambulance service to a report of a man in cardiac arrest.

A spokesperson from Herts police said: "Officers attended the scene and paramedics performed CPR on the man, but despite their best efforts, he sadly passed away at the scene.

"The family of the man, who was aged in his 30s, have been informed and are being supported by police officers."

The man’s death is being treated as non-suspicious and a file is being prepared for the coroner.

Following a review by the Constabulary’s Professional Standards Department, a mandatory referral has been made to the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC).

This is standard procedure when the person who has died had recent contact with police before their death.