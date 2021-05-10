Man dies after falling ill in town centre

Published: 9:35 AM May 10, 2021

Police and the ambulance service - including the air ambulance - attended to the man, who sadly passed away - Credit: Archant

A man has sadly died after falling ill in Letchworth Garden City yesterday.

Police were called by the ambulance service at around 1.25pm on Sunday, May 9 to reports that a man had fallen ill in Nevells Road.

Road closures were in place as officers attended and provided initial medical assistance before the ambulance service - including the air ambulance - arrived.

⚠️ We are currently assisting the ambulance service at the scene of a medical episode in Nevells Road,... Posted by Herts Police on Sunday, 9 May 2021

Despite the best efforts of all involved, the man passed away.

The incident is not being treated as suspicious.

The Comet has reached out to the East of England Ambulance Service for comment.