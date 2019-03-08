Man extradited from the US to face murder charge

Picture: Danny Loo

A man has been extradited from the United States to face a murder charge from 2001 after the Beds, Cambs and Herts Major Crime Unit worked with US authorities to secure the handover.

Mohammed Tabraz, 39 was brought back to the UK on Tuesday in connection with the murder of Soheil Mumtaz, 24.

On April 4, 2001, Soheil Mumtaz was attacked in Kenilworth Road, Luton, and died from his injuries in hospital five days later.

Tabraz was arrested and charged with murder at Luton Magistrates' Court yesterday and has been remanded in custody.

He is due to appear at St Albans Crown Court today.