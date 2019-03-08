Advanced search

Man extradited from the US to face murder charge

PUBLISHED: 09:23 08 August 2019 | UPDATED: 09:23 08 August 2019

Mohammed Tabraz will appear before St Albans Crown Court today. Picture: Danny Loo

A man has been extradited from the United States to face a murder charge from 2001 after the Beds, Cambs and Herts Major Crime Unit worked with US authorities to secure the handover.

Mohammed Tabraz, 39 was brought back to the UK on Tuesday in connection with the murder of Soheil Mumtaz, 24.

On April 4, 2001, Soheil Mumtaz was attacked in Kenilworth Road, Luton, and died from his injuries in hospital five days later.

Tabraz was arrested and charged with murder at Luton Magistrates' Court yesterday and has been remanded in custody.

He is due to appear at St Albans Crown Court today.

