Man charged after alleged assault of two paramedics in Hitchin

PUBLISHED: 13:58 17 June 2019 | UPDATED: 13:58 17 June 2019

Police have arrested a man following an alleged assault of two paramedics in Hitchin.

A 47-year-old man has been charged in connection with an alleged assault on two paramedics in Hitchin in the early hours of yesterday morning.

John Murphy, of Maidstone Road in London, has been charged with two counts of assault by beating of an emergency worker.

He was arrested after two female paramedics were reportedly assaulted in the back of an ambulance in Sun Street. They both sustained bruising.

Mr Murphy has been bailed and is next due to appear at Stevenage Magistrates' Court on July 27.

