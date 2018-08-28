Advanced search

William Taylor: Folkestone man charged with conspiracy to murder Gosmore farmer

PUBLISHED: 11:19 29 January 2019 | UPDATED: 11:19 29 January 2019

A Folkestone man has been charged with conspiracy to murder Gosmore farmer William Taylor (pictured). Picture: Herts Police

A man is set to appear in court today after being charged with conspiracy to murder in connection with the disappearance of Gosmore farmer William ‘Bill’ Taylor.

Gwyn Griffiths, 59, of Lucy Avenue in Folkestone, Kent, was arrested on Sunday and has also been charged with assisting offenders.

Bill, as he was known to many, was last seen at his Gosmore home on Sunday, June 3 at around 9pm – shortly before his 70th birthday – and he was reported missing the following day.

Angela Taylor, 52, of Charlton Road, Hitchin, and Paul Cannon, 53, of Pirton Road, Hitchin, are set to appear at St Albans Crown Court on Monday, April 8, charged with murder, conspiracy to murder and arson.

